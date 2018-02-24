Erie High School Students Explore Careers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie High School Students Explore Careers

Erie High School students explored a variety of careers Friday afternoon.

They had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with a variety of professionals about their future goals and interests during Career Day.

About 45 professionals participated. They represented public service, medical, financial planning, engineering and technical fields, among others.

"It's a good opportunity to hear from them what the career or job is like and their ideas about it," said Eunissa Pullium, a junior.

This is the first year for Career Day at the new Erie High School. The school hopes to make it an annual event.

