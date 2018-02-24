Crowds Flock to Taste Wine on the Lake at 13th Annual Event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crowds Flock to Taste Wine on the Lake at 13th Annual Event

Thousands of people streamed into the Bayfront Convention Center to enjoy the 13th annual Wine on the Lake.

The event grows every year as the region's wine industry continues expand.  

Visitors to Wine on the Lake enjoyed wine tastings from 33 regional wineries. Some featured their top products in a special VIP tasting room.

Although it is billed as the region's premiere wine tasting event, there were nearly 50 other vendors selling everything from food, chocolates, and cigars, to clothing, jewelry, art, cosmetics, and things for home and recreation.

Wine tasters come again and again from all around the tri-state area.  There are both afternoon and evening sessions.  Many visitors make a weekend of it, staying in area hotels.

Over a dozen area sponsors help to support the event.
 

