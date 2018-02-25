Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive From Meadville

A wanted fugitive was apprehended at a hotel in Vernon Township Sunday morning.

24-year-old Austin Hutchinson of Meadville was found by Pennsylvania State Police in a Quality Inn on Conneaut Lake Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.

Troopers received a tip about Hutchinson's whereabouts.

Hutchinson was wanted by state parole.

While troopers took him into custody, they learned he was also the subject of a theft investigation out of City of Meadville.

Troopers searched his hotel room and found various drug paraphernalia.

Hutchinson was taken to the state prison in Albion.

He is pending charges of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.