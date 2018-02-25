Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive From Meadville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive From Meadville

Posted: Updated:

A wanted fugitive was apprehended at a hotel in Vernon Township Sunday morning.

24-year-old Austin Hutchinson of Meadville was found by Pennsylvania State Police in a Quality Inn on Conneaut Lake Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.

Troopers received a tip about Hutchinson's whereabouts. 

Hutchinson was wanted by state parole. 

While troopers took him into custody, they learned he was also the subject of a theft investigation out of City of Meadville.

Troopers searched his hotel room and found various drug paraphernalia.  

Hutchinson was taken to the state prison in Albion. 

He is pending charges of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com