More Grant Money Available for Improvements to Downtown Businesses

The Erie Downtown Partnership on Wednesday will unveil another round of grant funding for improvements for downtown businesses.

In recent years, the non-profit has distributed thousands of dollars for exterior improvements and surveillance cameras.

The matching grants have allowed building owners to install new windows, awnings and other improvements.

Now the partnership has $10,000 of its own money available, plus $15,000 in gaming funds to continue the program.

Erie Downtown Partnership Executive Director John Buchna said, "So as new owners look to invest in downtown, these funds are available to them as well as existing owners to help transition and improve the overall quality in downtown."

Details of the grants will be outlined during the Erie Downtown Partnership's annual membership meeting Wednesday starting at noon at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.