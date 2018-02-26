Full-time, armed school resourced officer approved for McDowell High School

The Millcreek Township School Board Monday approved a full-time, armed school resource officer at McDowell High School.

"Just having that presence of an armed police officer there is comforting," Superintendent Bill Hall said after the vote.

"I don't think it's a bad idea to have him there," said Morgan Williams, a McDowell senior. "I think it's a step in the right direction."

The officer joins the district from the Millcreek Twp. Police Department. He will patrol the halls each day school is in session. The district had been planning to hire the officer since September.

"I feel better with a school resource officer that's trained," said Nik Khodzhayan, a McDowell junior.

Hall also wants to hire a second school resource officer, this time for McDowell Intermediate High School. A combined 2,500 students in grades 9-12 attend the schools.

The district is also working to enhance student safety in other ways as well. One of those ways: enclosing the walkway that connects McDowell and McDowell Intermediate.

"We know that the walkway as been a vulnerable area and has been historically," Hall said.

The school board also took the next step to secure its additional eight elementary and middle schools, hiring a security consultant who worked for the district in recent years. The consultant will evaluate everything -- from hiring more school resource officers, to something simple like a locked door.

In the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting that killed 17 students and staff, Hall also wants to send a survey to Millcreek parents to get their feedback arming teachers in the district. It's something he supports, but some students don't.

"Having the conversation and hearing what our community has to say about it is a first step," Hall said.

Williams, who is organizing a student 17-minute student walkout at McDowell to honor the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, disagrees with Hall.

"I think it takes time, money, resources away from things that could be better utilized," she said.

Reese's resignation approved

Embattled millcreek school board member Donna Reese has officially resigned.

Reese cited medical reasons for her resignation, which she sent to the board earlier this month. Her resignation is effective March 1.

Once her vacancy becomes official, the school board will post the position on the district's website, Hall said. Like traditional races, all eligible Millcreek residents can run. The board hopes to name her replacement by the end of March.

Reese was just re-elected to another term in November. She came under fire last year after leaders of the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit #5 asked for Reese to be replaced on the board because she lives in Florida and could not attend meetings in person.

The new member will serve until the next municipal election in 2019.