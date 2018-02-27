Erie County Breaks Record for Most Flu Cases in a Season

Erie County broke a new record this past week, for most reported flu cases.

Erie County Health Department Director of Nursing Charlotte Berringer confirmed that the new seasonal total is 2,256 flu cases, which beats the previous record from last year of 2,110.

It was also the fourth week in a row of over 300 cases, last week totaled 357.

There were 3 additional deaths, bringing the total to 8. Seven of the eight deaths were above the age of 65.

But the hospitalization rate is still going down, for the season it is at 9.2 percent. They are still primarily seeing the less-severe strain of the flu, Influenza B.