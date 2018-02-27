Unanimous Support for Persinger as CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation

Key leaders crowded into the Erie Art Museum to hear the news. The Erie Downtown Development Corporation, the group poised to transform Erie's core has found a leader in their own backyard that they believe has the passion and commitment they need for the job.

EDDC Founder and Board President Tim NeCastro, who is also the CEO of Erie Insurance, reached out to the former Republican mayoral candidate in December with what he thought might be a crazy offer.

Persinger who joked about running as a Republican for mayor in a city with a powerful Democratic majority, did not find the offer crazy at all. Instead he was impressed with all that EDDC has accomplished to date and was ready to come on board. "This is a great opportunity," Persinger said. "I was so impressed during the campaign with the efforts of the board, they were able to raise an incredible amount of money and bring together the community in such a short amount of time, and so I thought this would be a great opportunity to really make a difference here in Erie."

With it's vision for bringing market rate housing, amenities and culture to the area from Perry Square to 3rd Street, Sassafras to Holland Street, the EDDC has raised a $2 million operating budget for the first three years of the nonprofit and over 25 million in a private equity fund to support the development it attracts.

Key investors including UPMC Hamot, are unanimous that Persingers blend of public - private experience, and charisma are perfect. "His background, his personality, it’s a perfect fit for the EDDC," said UPMC Hamot President David Gibbons, "...and as a major investor into the EDDC we are very proud to have John leading the helm."

Board President Tim NeCastro said EDDC has been negotiating on properties already and has seven ready to launch. He said Persinger's unique experience from the White House, to the U.S. Embassy in Australia to his business and commercial law practice in Erie, coupled with his charisma are the right combination for what will happen next. "What john lacks in experience in doing this first hand in the past he makes up for with his leadership skills and I know his drive and determination are going to be a tremendous asset for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation," NeCastro said.



