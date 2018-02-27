Millcreek Township Supervisors Approve Student Resource Officer, LECOM Health Tax Deal

Millcreek Township Supervisors voiced their approval for the Millcreek Township School Board's decision Monday night to approve an armed student resource officer for McDowell High School. A decision, the supervisors also approved Tuesday night.

Officer Nate Spiker moved from the township police to the school a few weeks ago. The district has agreed to paying 75% of his salary.

But he won't just patrol the hallways during class times. He will be undergoing additional training to teach safety classes.

"Issues of violence, of drug use, really anything that this officer can help do to work with these kids," explained John Morgan, Chair of the Millcreek Township Supervisors.

The next step is to look at options with the district on implementing another SRO, possibly in the intermediate school.

"It would be nice to have some sort of presence in all of the schools in Millcreek," expressed James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Also up for a vote at the supervisor's meeting, was the LECOM health tax deal that was approved by the school board Monday night. The supervisors said it was a long process that resulted in a fair deal.

"It's a common practice with these entities that are not quite fully tax exempt, but not quite fully for-profit organizations," said Morgan.

The P.I.L.O.T. agreement, or payment in lieu of taxes, will require LECOM Health to make gradual payments that eventually reach 50 percent of what the property's tax bill would be if fully taxable.

This deal will benefit both the district and township.

"By providing a certain level of assurance in terms of how the facility is going to be treated in the future, and ensuring that it is getting some tax benefit from the facility," explained Mark Shaw, Millcreek Township Solicitor.

The tax deal will be completed once LECOM representatives sign it, and formally withdraw a tax appeal on a separate property.