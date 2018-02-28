Summit Man Accused of Firing Gun at Officers Faces Additional Charges

The Summit Township man charged with firing a gun at a group of state troopers, will face trial on even more charges.

On Wednesday, Anthony LaCastro, 71, left his preliminary hearing, after learning he will face a total of 27 charges.

Prosecutors charge LaCastro with five counts each of attempted murder in the first degree, and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

LaCastro’s also facing 10 counts of aggravated assault and six counts of reckless endangerment, in connection to an incident outside of his home on Dorn Road, in Summit Township.

"Now that we've had the hearing, there's just a lot more questions that we're going to look into," said LaCastro’s lawyer Brian Arrowsmith. "One thing is clear, is that nothing is clear about what happened that night."

On January 7, investigators say LaCastro was intoxicated when he fired an assault rifle into his house and garage door, with his wife inside.

During his preliminary hearing, two troopers testified that five officers arrived at the scene, and ordered LaCastro to drop the weapon.

But when LaCastro pointed the gun at them, the officers said three of the troopers opened fire, striking LaCastro once in the stomach.

"I was dumbfounded,” said LaCastro’s neighbor Brad Ropey. “I couldn't believe it even happened."

Ropey says his fellow neighbors are shocked by what happened.

"Mr. LaCastro is not the type of individual that would react this way.” said Ropey.

Along with being shot in the stomach, Arrowsmith says LaCastro also recently had a heart attack in prison.

Judge Brian McGowan set LaCastro’s bond at $500,000 at his lawyer's request.

Arrowsmith says he will file a motion, to have LaCastro’s bond reduced.

"He's a 71-year-old man. He needs to be home with his wife so he can take care of his health,” said Arrowsmith. “He's not a flight risk in any way, shape, or form. He doesn't have any kind of prior record, and we want to see him home."