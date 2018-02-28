Suspect in Starving Dog Case Waives Right to Hearing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect in Starving Dog Case Waives Right to Hearing

An Erie man waved his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, on multiple animal cruelty charges. They stem from the death of one of his dogs, and the starvation of another.

Investigators said 34-year-old Robert Heath left two dogs, that are now in the care of the Humane Society, severely malnourished in December.

One of the dogs named Gunner, a black lab, was only 26 pounds when he was first dropped off. That is half of the weight he should be. Now, he is a healthy 52 pounds. The other dog also dropped off was only 17 pounds but unfortunately did not make it.

Heath is now applying for veterans court for treatment of post traumatic stress, said his attorney.

Recently, he was accepted into intensive mental health services at the Veterans Clinic, and will probably be admitted into a residential or daytime program, as well.

"This individual was actually engaged in a fire fight that lasted seven days in Afghanistan, and you just don't recover from that, that stays with you. He's not using that at all as an excuse for his behavior, but I think it definitely factors into it," said Stephen Sebaod, Heath's Attorney.

The process to apply to Veterans Court is expected to take one to two months. If it is approved, the district attorney's office and his attorneys will decide what charges will carry over.

