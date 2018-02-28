Crawford County nursing home sold to New York group

A Crawford County nursing home is in the final stages of being sold.

Heritage Ministries, based in Gerry, N.Y., has acquired Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville. The sale is expected to be final next week, according to Heritage Ministries Chief Executive Officer David Smeltzer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rolling Fields currently serves about 160 seniors in western Crawford County. Heritage will honor the seniority and benefits of the 250 employees at Rolling Fields. The group will convert Rolling Fields from a for-profit to non-profit entity in the future, Smeltzer said.

The home will keep the same name once the sale is final.

"The facility is so well-run, that's one of the things that attracted us to the facility," Smeltzer said during a phone interview Wednesday. "The provide extremely elder-centered care."

Right now, Heritage doesn't plan to offer any of the community health and dental services offered by the Conneaut Valley Health Center, which burned down Tuesday.