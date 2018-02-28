Local Girl Diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome Continues Fight For a Cure

Wednesday is World Rare Disease Awareness Day. One local family continues to share their story of their daughter, who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in the fall of 2016.

Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease known as childhood Alzheimer's, a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease. There is no proven treatment or cure.

Two weeks ago, after months of waiting, her family found out that the FDA had approved a clinical trial for Liv. On Wednesday morning, they began the move to Oakland, California, where the trial will take place.

She will undergo enzyme replacement therapy through a cranial port. Her mom, Becky Jordan tells Erie News Now it will take at least one year, maybe more.

Liv's parents, Becky and Sean, five-year-old brother Wes, and Grandfather moved to California with her throughout her treatment.

To follow Liv's journey visit her Facebook page, A Life to Liv: Cure Sanfilippo : https://www.facebook.com/cureMPS/?ref=br_rs