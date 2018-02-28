Kenya Journalist Visiting Erie Discusses Human Trafficking, Gun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kenya Journalist Visiting Erie Discusses Human Trafficking, Gun Control



In the United States, the Department of Justice reports that human trafficking has become the second fastest growing criminal industry. It is just as big of an issue, if not more, in other parts of the world.

Award-winning international journalist Sharon Barang'a examined the critical crisis of human trafficking in Kenya, and other nations at the Jefferson Educational Society Wednesday night. Barang'a has worked for six years as a journalist at NTV Kenya, reporting primarily on education.

During her two weeks in Erie, Barang'a will also be covering stories to bring back to her news station. One of those stories will compare gun control between Kenya and the United States.

"How easily it is in this country to access guns. Back at home, it is very difficult," explained Barang'a. 

Barang'a explained how criminals are typically the only people to have guns, with very few people actually licensed to have guns. Given the recent mass shootings, she says her people have said they are not sure if they would feel safe in the states.

"Most of the people in my country will say, 'if I was in America I don't think I would send my child to school, I would rather opt for home schooling because I'm not sure if schools are safe enough," said Barang'a.

When she returns to Kenya, she will examine the process a resident must go through to be licensed for a gun. 

In Erie, she will also be covering the story of a Kenya couple who have lived in Erie for past four years. The one will be making his oath to citizenship on Friday. 

To learn more about her station, NTV Kenya: https://ntv.nation.co.ke/

