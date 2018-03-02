State Sen. Wagner Calls for Mandatory Death Sentences for School Shooters

Pennsylvania state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner is calling for mandatory death sentences for anyone who shoots and kills people at a school.

Sen. Wagner spoke to the Pennsylvania Press Club Monday night. He said when he is elected, there will be no mercy for school shooters.

"Lastly, I have a very bold message, for any coward who is deranged enough to consider attacking our children at school, when I am governor, these cowards will pay the ultimate price. Today I am introducing legislation in the senate which would make any school shooting that results in the death of a child or any other person on school grounds a mandatory death sentence. No plea bargains, no life sentences, and no mercy. Let me make the message crystal clear: If someone kills one of our children, we will kill them. We have failed our children, their parents, their siblings and survivors too often. As governor, I will not fail them. But if a tragedy like this happened in Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf would fail these families."

