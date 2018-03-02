Crews Battle Overnight Fire in the City

Investigators are searching for the cause of an overnight fire in the city.

Reports of smoke first came in shortly after midnight, at a home along the 600 block of East 13th street.

At the scene, crews found heavy smoke mostly coming from the building's second floor.

It forced a number of people living there out on the streets. There are no reports of any injuries, but the Red Cross was called in to help.

A fire inspector was also called to the scene.