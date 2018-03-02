Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads Closed Due to Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads Closed Due to Weather

Posted: Updated:

The following state roads are closed to traffic due to the weather.

Crawford County

  • Route 99 from Benson Road in Venango Township to Plum Street in Edinboro Borough in Erie County due to downed trees in wires.

Forest County

  • Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township, Forest County due to flooding.
  • Route 666 from Creek Road to Mayburg Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County due to a downed tree.

Mercer County

  • Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Route 358 in Hempfield Township to Beatty School Road in Sugar Grove Township due to flooding and a downed tree.

Venango County

  • Route 3008 (Kennerdell Road) from Old Lisbon Road in Clinton Township to Main Street in Rockland Township due to a downed tree.
  • Route 3016 (Big Bend Road) from Highlands Road to Riviera Road in Scrubgrass Township due to a downed tree.

Warren County

  • Route 62 from Red House Hill Road to Hill Drive in Limestone Township due to a downed tree.

All roads will be opened when the conditions allow.

