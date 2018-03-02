Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads Closed Due to Weather

The following state roads are closed to traffic due to the weather.

Crawford County

Route 99 from Benson Road in Venango Township to Plum Street in Edinboro Borough in Erie County due to downed trees in wires.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township, Forest County due to flooding.

Route 666 from Creek Road to Mayburg Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County due to a downed tree.

Mercer County

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Route 358 in Hempfield Township to Beatty School Road in Sugar Grove Township due to flooding and a downed tree.

Venango County

Route 3008 (Kennerdell Road) from Old Lisbon Road in Clinton Township to Main Street in Rockland Township due to a downed tree.

Route 3016 (Big Bend Road) from Highlands Road to Riviera Road in Scrubgrass Township due to a downed tree.

Warren County

Route 62 from Red House Hill Road to Hill Drive in Limestone Township due to a downed tree.

All roads will be opened when the conditions allow.

