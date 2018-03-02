Thriving Business Provides Spark to 12th Street Corridor

A local business located along the 12th Street corridor is seeing some big success both here in Erie and all across the country.

They're called NFI Empire, it's a company that restores and rebuilds vehicles and it's bringing some new life to an area that some would say has seen better days.

The more than 100-year-old building, located on the corner of West 12th and Plum has gotten a face lift with large photos of vehicles that fill the windows. The 12th street location is the home of the build shop for NFI Empire, where they say they can customize anything with attitude or altitude.

When we stopped by NFI, the build shop was bustling with activity. More than seven vehicles were being worked on, with a long line of vehicles still waiting outside.

Erie News Now sat down with co-owner, Justin Fried who says, the past two years have been great for the company, both with local business and out of town business.

The company who specializes in custom jeeps, has done projects for people as far away as the Europe, Chile and even Cambodia.

NFI Empire currently has a jeep that is currently waiting to be restored all the way from Alaska.

Fried says that the 12th Street location really couldn’t be any better.

“It's right on a main strip, it's really close to all the different places we have to go, whether it's a welding shop, or a sand blast shop or anything like that...it's perfectly located,” Fried said.

Most of the business for the company comes from the tri-state area, between Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh and is mainly based on word of mouth and reputation alone.

Fried says things are going so well there are actually plans to expand the business.