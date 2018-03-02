Presque Isle State Park Closed Due to Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle State Park Closed Due to Weather

Posted: Updated:

Presque Isle State Park is closed until further notice due to the weather and heavy snow.

A power line came down near the entrance to the park.

Crews are also working to clear away the snow from the roads and parking lots.

The snow brought down a significant number of branches.

The closure does not include the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and Erie Bluff’s State Park.

For emergency and public safety updates and information, you can call the Public Safety Building at 814-833-1495 or the Park Office at 814-833-7424.

