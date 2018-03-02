Operation Teddy Bear - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Operation Teddy Bear

An Erie Jewish Temple is getting a big response to its Operation Teddy Bear.

The program is collecting stuffed animals for children in Parkland, Florida, the scene of last month's mass shooting at a school.

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov, of Temple Anshe-Hesed, decided to start the campaign after talking with her cousin who teaches in the Florida district.

The rabbi said many of the young children know victims of the shooting and are suffering.

She launched her idea through social media.

More than 100 stuff animals will be sent to Florida starting next week.

Money collected will be used to buy more animals and pay for shipping.

The rabbi said the campaign is all about showing love.

Rabbi Losben-Ostrov said, "Maybe a child will be scared and have fears and they will want to hold the stuffed animal and that might help. And maybe it will just be a reminder there is love in the world."

The temple will be collecting donations and stuffed animals until March 12.

