Saint Stanislaus community braves the weather for fish fry dinner

The cold temperatures and snow did not deter hungry churchgoers at Saint Stanislaus from attending a fish fry dinner.

The dinner is one of three the church holds through the Lenten period. It’s one of the church’s largest fundraisers.

With homemade, hand-prepared food, from the fish and pierogies, down to the sides, the dinner is a special gathering for everyone.

Organizers tell Erie News Now,  that an average of  600 folks per  dinner show up to get their fish fry fill at the church, or at home, with to-go orders.

“A lot of people come back to their roots here. they meet their family friends again, and have a wonderful time, it's a great time." Pastor at Saint Stanislaus,  Monsignor Bernard J. Urbaniak said

If you missed this dinner, don't worry, the next one is Friday, March 16. 

