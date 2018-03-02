Dogs, Cats at Because You Care Enjoy Read Across America Day

It's Read Across America Day.

While the winter weather forced many schools to cancel, it did not stop Erie News Now's Mark Soliday from participating.

The day is typically for children, but Mark took a different approach by reading Dr. Seuss books to dogs and cats at Because You Care Animal Rescue and Adoption in McKean.

Dogs Little Bit and Melanie loved it, hanging on to Mark's every word.

He then made his way over to the cat area and gave Hilda her very own reading.

All the animals are available for adoption. Call Because You Care at 814-476-1212.

