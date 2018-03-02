Third Times A Charm, As Fairview Claims Title Over Greenville

For a third straight season, Fairview and Greenville met for a District-10 Championship, however, unlike the last two, it was Fairview coming away with the District crown, 46-29.

"It's huge,' said senior forward Sam Parini who finished with 16 points. "This is my fourth straight District-10 title game, and taking silver the first three was rough, but coming away with a gold senior year is huge."

Greenville had won the last two championship games over Fairview by outscoring the Tigers by an average of 12 points. However, in the third meeting, Fairview held the Trojans to just 29 points, including holding star Joe Batt to just 12 points after his 41-point performance in the semifinals.

"I thought Andrew Morosky, did a great job on Joe Batt, " said Fairview head coach Pat Flaherty. "He's an unbelievable player. We tried to really use help from the other players as much as we could, but I thought Andrew did a great job on Joe. Just team defense to hold that team to 29."

Fairview opened up an early six-point lead over Greenville before the Trojans closed it to four right before the first half. The Tigers took a 23-19 lead to the locker room.

At the start of the second half, it seemed Greenville for a third straight year would make a run to clinch a title as they got it to within 25-23, with just four minutes to go in the third.

From that point on though, it was Fairview ensuring this game would have a different ending than the previous two. Junior Jamison Cook scored seven second-half points to open the lead up to as much as 15 points in the fourth.

"Just good play calling by coach and play screening and that's my job, just got to knock down the open shots," said Cook. "When I'm called upon that's what I've got to do and it worked out tonight because they fell for us."

Fairview held on to that lead behind a heavy dosage of Parini and the guards to claim their first District-10 Championship since 1991 and will now be the one-seed out of the area to represent 3A.

"I am just happy for the seniors and the whole team," said Flaherty. "They have been an unbelievable group of kids to coach, they have been so unselfish and about the team. I hate to say this but they deserved this. The kids really deserved this game and I am just so happy that they got it."

Fairview will now advance to the state playoffs and will match up with Shady Side Academy out of the WPIAL. Greenville with meet Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the opening round of states.