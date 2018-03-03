11-year-old boy in trauma center after being struck by car

Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon.

It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene. They took the boy to the trauma center to be checked out.



Witnesses at the scene told dispatchers he suffered a head injury.



We don't know his condition, but police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.



It appears the car in question is the red sedan.

Police are not saying if the driver will face charges