Mac n' Cheese 3 Event Draws Over 900 People

It's a competition focused on comfort food.

Fifteen local restaurants and caterers faced off in in Mac n' Cheese 3 at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

It was a sell-out event. More than 900 guests sampled a variety of macaroni and cheese dishes from creative to home-style traditional dishes.

When the votes were counted, 408 Bar and Grille held its title for best creative mac n' cheese. Caterer "Dinner is Served by Lisa" won best home-style creation.

A panel of four judges also joined the event, offering their expert opinions. Loni Howard-Brown, Texas Roadhouse manager, Nick Warren from the Erie Reader, Jennie Geisler from the Erie Times News and Jack Eaker of Make it Fabulous Catering voted Skunk and Goat Tavern as "Judge's Choice" winner for their mac n' cheese sandwich.

The third annual event is a major fundraiser for the community outreach efforts of The Erie Philharmonic. Executive Director Steve Weiser said, "Things like this go to fund our educational outreach initiatives, so if you see us donating a piano or doing things like that across the community...events like this really help us make those happen."

The event raised about 10-thousand-dollars. Coming up May 20, the Erie Philharmonic is offering a chance to win cash prizes up to 25-thousand-dollars with a golf ball drop fundraiser at UPMC Park following an Erie Seawolves game.

You can learn more at eriephil.org.