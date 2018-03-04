Mac n' Cheese 3 Event Draws Over 900 People

It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.More >>
Two teams from local colleges will be making their way to the NCAA basketball tournament. Edinboro was selected to the women's field of 64, while Gannon will move on to the big dance in the men's tournament.More >>
Two teams from local colleges will be making their way to the NCAA basketball tournament. Edinboro was selected to the women's field of 64, while Gannon will move on to the big dance in the men's tournament.More >>
The Mercyhurst Lady Lakers are heading to the NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament after securing an automatic bid by winning the College Hockey America Championship over Robert Morris. Mercyhurst will face defending Division I Champion and one-seeded Clarkson in the first round.More >>
The Mercyhurst Lady Lakers are heading to the NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament after securing an automatic bid by winning the College Hockey America Championship over Robert Morris. Mercyhurst will face defending Division I Champion and one-seeded Clarkson in the first round.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland.More >>
Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland.More >>