Edinboro Women, Gannon Men Selected to NCAA Basketball Tournament

Edinboro Women, Gannon Men Selected to NCAA Basketball Tournament

Posted: Updated:

Two teams from local colleges will be making their way to the NCAA basketball tournament. Edinboro was selected to the women's field of 64, while Gannon will move on to the big dance in the men's tournament.

The Edinboro Women's Basketball team heads to the Division II NCAA tournament after claiming the PSAC title Sunday over Millersville 77-66. The Fighting Scots are the number four seed in the Atlantic Region. They will face off against number five seed Virginia St. who lost in the semifinals of the CIAA Tournament. The two will meet in Richmond, Virginia, as Virginia Union was awarded the number one seed for the region.

In the men's bracket, Gannon gets into the tournament, despite losing in the PSAC Finals to East Stroudsburg 89-67. The Golden Knights are the seven seed and will get a shot at redemption in the Atlantic Regional first round as they again match up with the two-seeded Warriors of East Stroudsburg. The matchup between the two will is set in Petersburg, Virginia as Virginia St will be the host for the men's Atlantic Region as the one seed.

Stay tuned to Erie Sports Now for continuing coverage leading up to the first round of the Atlantic Regional for both the men's and women's brackets.

