Erie Sport and Travel Expo Wraps Up

The Erie Sport and Travel Expo wrapped up Sunday as everyone concentrated on spring.

The third and final day featured some well-known outdoorsmen, including Larry "Sasquatch" Miller.

The event gives outdoors enthusiasts a chance to stock up on everything they need for the upcoming season, including hunting and fishing supplies.

You can't forget about the RVs and campers.

It also gives vendors the opportunity to showcase all of the things to do around the area this summer.

Visitors come back year after year.

"We just came to check it out," said Karen Klapthor, who stopped by to check out the expo. "We come every other year just to see what's down here, let the kids see the animals and stuff, and check out the fish."

Erie Promotions runs this show.

Its next event is the Home and Garden Expo March 23-25.

