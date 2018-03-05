Oscar winners 2018: The list

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday.
The following is a list of nominees with the winners indicted with an asterisk (*) and the word "WINNER."
Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"
Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
"A Fantastic Woman" *WINNER
"The Insult"
"Loveless"
"On Body and Soul"
"The Square"
"Edith + Eddie"
"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" *WINNER
"Heroin(e)"
"Knife Skills"
"Traffic Stop"
"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"
"Faces Places"
"Icarus" *WINNER
"Last Men in Aleppo"
"Strong Island"
"Mighty River," "Mudbound"
"Mystery of Love," "Call Me by Your Name"
"Remember Me," "Coco" *WINNER
"Stand Up For Something," "Marshall"
"This is Me," "Greatest Showman"
"The Boss Baby"
"The Breadman"
"Coco" *WINNER
"Ferdinand"
"Loving Vincent"
"Call Me by Your Name" *WINNER
"The Disaster Artist"
"Logan"
"Molly's Game"
"Mudbound"
"The Big Sick"
"Get Out" *WINNER
"Lady Bird"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"
Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *WINNER
Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Meryl Streep, "The Post"
Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"
Paul Thomas Anderson "Phantom Thread"
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" *WINNER
"Call Me by Your Name"
"Darkest Hour"
"Dunkirk"
"Get Out"
"Lady Bird"
"Phantom Thread"
"The Post"
"The Shape of Water" *WINNER
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Beauty and the Beast"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Darkest Hour"
"Dunkirk"
"The Shape of Water" *WINNER
"Blade Runner 2049" *WINNER
"Darkest Hour"
"Dunkirk"
"Mudbound"
"The Shape of Water"
"Beauty and the Beast"
"Darkest Hour"
"Phantom Thread" *WINNER
"The Shape of Water"
"Victoria and Abdul"
"Baby Driver"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Dunkirk" *WINNER
"The Shape of Water"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"Baby Driver"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Dunkirk" *WINNER
"The Shape of Water"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"Dear Basketball" *WINNER
"Garden Party"
"Lou"
"Negative Space"
"Revolting Rhymes"
"DeKalb Elementary"
"The Eleven O'Clock"
"My Nephew Emmett"
"The Silent Child" *WINNER
"Watu Wote/All of Us"
"Dunkirk"
"Phantom Thread"
"The Shape of Water" *WINNER
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Blade Runner 2049" *WINNER
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
"Kong: Skull Island"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
"Baby Driver"
"Dunkirk" *WINNER
"I, Tonya"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Darkest Hour" *WINNER
"Victoria and Abdul"
"Wonder"