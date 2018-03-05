Erie's Olympian Reflects on Olympic Experience

We're about a week out from the wrap up of the winter Olympics in south Korea and most of the athletes are getting back into their normal routines, and that includes Erie’s Olympian, Ryan Zapolski.

Erie News Now had the chance to catch up with Zapolski following his Olympic experience. The Erie native described the entire event as a dream come true.



The Cathedral Prep grad and Mercyhurst alum is settling back in over in Finland preparing for the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) playoffs. His team, Jokerit will be the three seed as the postseason gets underway this week.

However, even with his mind focused on the playoffs, Zapolski hasn't forgot about his time over in South Korea.

Zapolski told Erie News Now that it's obviously disappointing the way it ended in the Olympics with a shootout and failing to make the medal round,

but he said that shouldn't take away from what the team did.

Team USA had to come together in just five days, which is a very difficult task Zapolski said. The team finished 2-3 overall, falling to Slovakia in the qualification round. Zapolski told us even with a losing record, the support for the team never stopped.

He said, seeing his family and friends fly all the way out there meant so much to him, and so did the support he received from right here in Erie.

"After every game I'd have people messaging me saying great job, and seeing that, I know how important it was for Erie to have an Olympian and someone represent them like that," said Ryan Zapolski

"Obviously it's tough to really put into words how amazing that was for me," he added.