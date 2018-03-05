New City of Erie Citizen Response Center Busy

It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
Qdoba Restaurant Corporation is suing Scott Enterprises for terminating its contract three years early, according to a report in the Erie Times-News.More >>
Qdoba Restaurant Corporation is suing Scott Enterprises for terminating its contract three years early, according to a report in the Erie Times-News.More >>
Corey Shipton was shot and killed at a home along 5100 block of Wheeler Road in Conneaut Township Sept. 17.More >>
Corey Shipton was shot and killed at a home along 5100 block of Wheeler Road in Conneaut Township Sept. 17.More >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
In each case, the caller claimed to be from the IRS's investigative unit and told the potential victims they owed money, police said.More >>
In each case, the caller claimed to be from the IRS's investigative unit and told the potential victims they owed money, police said.More >>