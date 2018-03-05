New City of Erie Citizen Response Center Busy

It appears the one month old citizens response center at Erie City Hall is catching on.

Community Development Specialist Mas Sala answers the complaint calls and tries to get help and answers for city residents.

He is averaging about a dozen calls a day on all sorts of topics and concerns.

But last Friday he fielded more than 30 calls, nearly all of them dealing with the heavy, wet snow.

Sala said many residents are surprised and thankful to have someone willing to help.

Sala said, "They are thankful for answering. They are thanking me for calling back."

The phone number for the customer service number is easy to remember.

It is 870-1111.

The office is only staffed during business hours but you can leave a message.