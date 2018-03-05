Erie Restaurant Week Underway - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Restaurant Week Underway

Posted: Updated:

This is restaurant week in Erie County. The goal is to highlight the delicious, numerous, and diverse dining options in the Erie region. 

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership has chosen this first full week in March for the effort, in hopes of boosting business. 
Participating restaurants will offer special meals and menus until March 10th . 

If you want into on where to dine, you can use #erieeats. Participating restaurant menus will be posted to eriepa.com

For where to decide on dining you can visit http://www.eriepa.com/erie-restaurant-week/ or call 454-7191 x139.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com