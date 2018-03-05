Erie Restaurant Week Underway

This is restaurant week in Erie County. The goal is to highlight the delicious, numerous, and diverse dining options in the Erie region.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership has chosen this first full week in March for the effort, in hopes of boosting business.

Participating restaurants will offer special meals and menus until March 10th .

If you want into on where to dine, you can use #erieeats. Participating restaurant menus will be posted to eriepa.com

For where to decide on dining you can visit http://www.eriepa.com/erie-restaurant-week/ or call 454-7191 x139.