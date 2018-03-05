Arrest Warrant Issued for 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with attempted homicide in a weekend shooting.

Investigators said Jamie Evans, 25, is armed and considered dangerous.

Evans faces charges including two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possessing instruments of crime.

A witness told police she was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle parked at a residence in the 1300 block of Buffalo Road when the shooting happened around 10:46 p.m. Saturday.

She said the victim left the residence and was walking toward the driver's side of the car when a man with a gun, who was later identified as Evans, started shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, who is a 34-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including three to his left forearm, one to the left flank, one to the left abdomen and one to the right-front shoulder.

He showed up at Saint Vincent Hospital and was transferred to UPMC Hamot for surgery. He was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Evans is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall, 230 pounds and formerly lived in the 600 block of East 11th Street.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately or Erie Police at 814-870-1125.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.