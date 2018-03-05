The Starting Line Competition Awarded Money to Two Top Winners

Seven finalists presented their ideas to a board of judges to win $5,000 dollars.

The Starting Line is a local competition hosted by the Idea Fund that focuses on women, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs.

The competition started with over 50 entrants.

Monday, 7 finalists presented their ideas in an 8 minute presentation.

Each finalist had to explain how their product or idea will benefit Erie county and make a significant economic impact.

Two top winners were granted $5,000 each.

They are Carrie Sachse with the French Street Farms, and Andrew Pierson with Hippoh and the Olympia Technologies.