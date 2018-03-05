The Starting Line Competition Awarded Money to Two Top Winners - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Starting Line Competition Awarded Money to Two Top Winners

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Seven finalists presented their ideas to a board of judges to win $5,000 dollars. 

The Starting Line is a local competition hosted by the Idea Fund that focuses on women, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs.
The competition started with over 50 entrants.
Monday, 7 finalists presented their ideas in an 8 minute presentation.
Each finalist had to explain how their product or idea will benefit Erie county and make a significant economic impact. 

Two top winners were granted $5,000 each.

They are Carrie Sachse with the French Street Farms, and Andrew Pierson with Hippoh and the Olympia Technologies.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com