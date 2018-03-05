Lecture Examines the U.S. Alliances with Saudi Arabia - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lecture Examines the U.S. Alliances with Saudi Arabia

ERIE, Pa. -

A local guest speaker took the stage at the Jefferson Educational Society, discussing our relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The lecture, entitled, "U.S., Saudi Alliance: What Does the Future Hold for these Strange Bedfellows," was led by Dr. Baher Ghosheh.
He's been a professor of middle eastern studies, and cultural and economic geography at Edinboro University since 1989. 
Dr. Ghosheh points out that some refer to Saudi Arabia as a "frienemy" of the U.S.,  and explores what future American - Saudi relations could look like under the Trump presidency.

