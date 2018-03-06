Summit Township Leaders Hear Public Voice to Update Comprehensive Plan

It's been about 16 years since the last comprehensive plan was made in Erie County's Summit Township, and since then, Presque Isle Downs and Casino, more hotels, and residential areas have been added.

Tuesday, a citizens workshop was held from Noon until 7:30 pm at the Township Municipal Building to hear the voice of the public. Township Supervisors want to have a new comprehensive plan in place by June. Supervisor Jack Lee says the township will likely host another public workshop or meeting before June. He says they are looking out for the best interest of everybody, moving forward, including the residents, when it comes to traffic concerns, expansion, and other areas of the township.