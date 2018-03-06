Summit Township Leaders Hear Public Voice to Update Comprehensiv - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summit Township Leaders Hear Public Voice to Update Comprehensive Plan

Posted: Updated:

It's been about 16 years since the last comprehensive plan was made in Erie County's Summit Township, and since then, Presque Isle Downs and Casino, more hotels, and residential areas have been added. 

Tuesday, a citizens workshop was held from Noon until 7:30 pm at the Township Municipal Building to hear the voice of the public. Township Supervisors want to have a new comprehensive plan in place by June. Supervisor Jack Lee says the township will likely host another public workshop or meeting before June. He says they are looking out for the best interest of everybody, moving forward, including the residents, when it comes to traffic concerns, expansion, and other areas of the township. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com