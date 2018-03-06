Police Arrest Man with Loaded Revolver, Meth in Jamestown - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Arrest Man with Loaded Revolver, Meth in Jamestown

Douglas J. Wood

A call for a suspicious person in Jamestown, New York landed a man found with a loaded handgun and meth behind bars.

Jamestown Police and the Metro Drug Task Force were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to check on a man at West 6th and Fairview Ave.

He was identified as Douglas J. Wood, 38. Officers said they had information Wood was in possession of a revolver handgun, and he tried to run away as officers approached and became involved in a struggle.

Police eventually arrested Wood and found a small quantity of meth in addition to the .357 revolver.

Wood was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment on criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

