More than 400 Students Take Part In NWPA Regional Science Olympi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More than 400 Students Take Part In NWPA Regional Science Olympiad

Posted: Updated:

More than 400 area middle-and high-school are part of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Science Olympiad. Tuesday, they raced mousetrap-powered cars, built custom model roller coasters and tested hover crafts built with computer cooling fans.

This was a day-long event at Penn State Behrend that was also testing knowledge of astronomy, chemistry, forensics, meteorology, optics and robotics.

The science olympiad is run like an academic track meet. It rewards teamwork while involving a cross-section of students with different interests and academic strengths. 

