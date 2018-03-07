Extra Safety Precautions in Place at Warren Area Schools

The Warren School District is taking extra precautions Wednesday morning after several threats were made to schools in the district.

Officials say Tuesday morning a student at Sheffield Area Middle School made a verbal threat. Those who heard the threat reported it to school leaders. The alleged student was put under supervision until police arrived.

He was then taken into custody. No word on if that student was charged or not.

Several other threats were made Tuesday. This time involving a student at Warren High School and a student at Beaty Warren Middle school.

Information regarding those threats were turned over to State Police and are currently under investigation.

School Superintendent Amy Stewart says officials have determined there is no ongoing threat and school will be open. She also tells Erie News Now that school safety is a priority to them. The school district is looking into ways to update their safety procedures and hold refresher training with students and staff.

State Police is expected to be at the schools Wednesday and Thursday morning as an extra precaution.

There is lockdown drill set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.