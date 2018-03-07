Maennerchor Membership Dwindles; Will Young People Join?

The Erie Maennerchor Club is explaining today why it is putting it's building, on State Street, up for sale.

Erie News Now reported yesterday that the building, opened in 1889, is being listed at a price of $950,000. Club president Matt Sanfilippo said the building is too big for its membership. He says the club is looking for a smaller location..



The Maennerchor Club currently has 1,300 members. That's down from about 5,000 members in the 1990s. Almost 500 of the current members are Lifetime Members, and do not pay dues. Sanfilippo says the club needs 1,800 paying members to afford the upkeep of the building.



The Maennerchor tried to recruit young professionals, but it was hard to gain their interest. Eric Presogna was a member a few years ago.

"I was there to try to network and get new business for the industry which I was working. There was a lot of older people. Nothing against them, but it was just older people. It wasn't really effective for what I was trying to do," he said.

The current Maennerchor Building has about 34,000 square feet. The club is looking for another building that's only 10,000 to 12,000 square feet.

