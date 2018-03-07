Millcreek Township School District Wants Input on School Safety - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township School District Wants Input on School Safety

Posted: Updated:

The Millcreek Township School District wants the community's input in a survey on how to improve school safety.

It's only one question: Do you support an armed presence in all of our schools? If not, do you have any ideas or suggestions for dealing with an active shooter?

You can fill out the survey here.

