Commonwealth Rests Case in Homicide Trial Against Former Edinboro Student

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has rested its case, in the homicide trial against a former Edinboro student charged with fatally shooting another student at an off-campus apartment.
Devin Stevenson, 23, is accused of killing 22-year-old O'Shae Imes, during a botched drug deal in March of 2015.
Imes died on March 19 of 2016, almost a year after the shooting.
On Wednesday, a medical examiner testified that Imes died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.
Prosecutors also presented a pellet gun and bag of marijuana, which were recovered from the crime scene.
Investigators say Imes used the pellet gun to rob Stevenson of marijuana, when Stevenson pulled out a pistol and opened fire.
Stevenson's lawyer David Ridge argues that Stevenson shot Imes because he feared for his life.
The defense will present its case Thursday morning.
