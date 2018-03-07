Erie City Council President Hires Lawyer Amid FBI Investigation

Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington, whose home was searched as part of a FBI investigation last Thursday, has hired Erie attorney Leonard Ambrose, he confirmed to Erie News Now Wednesday.

Investigators served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. It declined to provide further details.

Booker T. Washington Center leaders told Erie News Now agents were looking for payroll, written and received donations and accounting information related to Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV) when they served the subpoena.

Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland. The center is not under investigation, according to its executive director.

Arrington is in her third year on Erie City Council, but it is her first year as council president.

