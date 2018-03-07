Erie City Council President Hires Lawyer Amid FBI Investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council President Hires Lawyer Amid FBI Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington, whose home was searched as part of a FBI investigation last Thursday, has hired Erie attorney Leonard Ambrose, he confirmed to Erie News Now Wednesday.

Investigators served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. It declined to provide further details.

Booker T. Washington Center leaders told Erie News Now agents were looking for payroll, written and received donations and accounting information related to Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV) when they served the subpoena.

Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland. The center is not under investigation, according to its executive director.

Arrington is in her third year on Erie City Council, but it is her first year as council president.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com