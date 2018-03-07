Conneaut School's "A.L.I.C.E" system brings aggressive response to active shooter situation

*Note that footage of the students in action is file footage.

A Crawford County high school has been using a more aggressive emergency response program, for faculty and students caught in an active shooter situation.

Now more than ever, school security is being hotly debated. But it all boils down to protecting students of all ages.



And down at Conneaut Senior High School, they've been using a nationally-recognized program designed to combat an active shooter situation. And it's unlike your typical lockdown procedure.

"We have a plan in place, we have policies and procedures to prevent anything bad from happening in the first place. “said Conneaut Senior High School Principal, David Maskey





The Conneaut School District does what they can to keep students safe from harm. On the front lines they have surveillance, and a school police officer among other methods.



But should that front line go down, the school is ready. Armed with a different kind of weapon. Students, and faculty.



"It's important to give people options." Conneaut School District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said.





It’s part of the A.L.I.C.E. system



"Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate."



Officer Kurt Sitler was the catalyst for the system when the school adopted it two years ago.



“It gives the teachers and staff here the ability to make decisions on their own." Sitler said



What is the ALICE system? It's a different type of emergency response, instead of your traditional duck and cover. It's a way for students and teachers to better prepare themselves for an emergency situation.

Using a fight versus flight method. For a fight method, they could use a heavy object like this math book. Or try to prevent an intruder from entering a room by using a desk like this as a barricade.



"As a parent myself, it's sad that we have to do these things.” Sperry said “But, preparedness, the prepared mind, the prepared person, has a better chance than someone who's not prepared."



Now the ALICE system gives students and teachers a choice in how to defend themselves, but it's important to remember that it's only to be used as a last resort.



:"I just don't wanna see anybody sitting down, waiting to be a victim.” Maskey said “Don't just sit, there wait for it to happen. Defend yourself, try to slow it down. Get as many people uninjured as possible."



Both Maskey and Sperry echoed that the program has received all -around positive feedback from parents. The schools hold A.L.I.C.E. -related drills monthly.