Fairview Company to Expand, Renovate Production Facility

A Fairview business will expand and renovate its production facility thanks to a low-interest loan through a state program.

X-Cell Tool and Mold, Inc. was approved for a $500,000, 15-year loan at 2 percent fixed interest through the Enterprise Development Center of Erie County, Inc.

The company makes molds for products in the medical, cosmetic, food, beverage, automotive, and telecommunication industries.

X-Cell is expected to keep 48 full-time jobs and create five full-time jobs within three years.

