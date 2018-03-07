College Fair Gets Erie High School Students Looking at Regional Options

Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
The Warren School District is taking extra precautions Wednesday morning after several threats were made to schools in the district. School officials have determined there is no ongoing threat and the schools will be open.More >>
The Warren School District is taking extra precautions Wednesday morning after several threats were made to schools in the district. School officials have determined there is no ongoing threat and the schools will be open.More >>
The club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street in Erie, will move to a "smaller, more convenient location."More >>
The club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street in Erie, will move to a "smaller, more convenient location."More >>
Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.More >>
Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>