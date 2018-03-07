College Fair Gets Erie High School Students Looking at Regional - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

College Fair Gets Erie High School Students Looking at Regional Options

Posted: Updated:

Erie High School students looking to further their education at college are getting a taste of regional schools and what they have to offer. Wednesday, more than 30 colleges, universities and technical schools from PA, Ohio, and New York were represented in the Erie High School gymnasium. They met with students to discuss their academic, financial aid and options for majors. 
It's an effort by "GO College" which is a collaborative venture of Erie's Public Schools and Gannon University. I

