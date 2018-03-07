Former Republican Legislator, Marc Lincoln Marks Dies at 91

The Honorable Marc Lincoln Marks of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away last Wednesday, February 28th at the age of 91.

Congressman Marks was elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives, 24th District of Pennsylvania, in November 1976. Congressman Marks defeated longtime Democratic Congressman Joe Vigoritto of Erie County for the position.

He won two more terms, narrowly defeated Democrat Dave DiCarolo of Erie.

After his third term in 1982, he announced he would not seek re-election, paving the way for the Honorable Tom Ridge to run.

Before his time in Congress, he practiced law in Sharon and Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Congressman Marks is survived by his wife, Jane London Marks, three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.