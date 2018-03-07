Former Republican Legislator, Marc Lincoln Marks Dies at 91 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Republican Legislator, Marc Lincoln Marks Dies at 91

Posted: Updated:

The Honorable Marc Lincoln Marks of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away last Wednesday, February 28th at the age of 91.

Congressman Marks was elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives, 24th District of Pennsylvania, in November 1976. Congressman Marks defeated longtime Democratic Congressman Joe Vigoritto of Erie County for the position.

He won two more terms, narrowly defeated Democrat Dave DiCarolo of Erie. 

After his third term in 1982, he announced he would not seek re-election, paving the way for the Honorable Tom Ridge to run. 

Before his time in Congress, he practiced law in Sharon and Farrell, Pennsylvania. 

Congressman Marks is survived by his wife, Jane London Marks, three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com