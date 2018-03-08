Warren School District to hold A.L.I.C.E Training, Inform Community on Safety Procedures

The school safety push in Warren continues today, the district is going to hold a lock down training drill for students and teachers at 10:30 a.m.

Schools across the area have been holding an increasing number of drills since last month’s Parkland Florida school shooting. Schools in the area are also using a training system known as A.L.I.C.E.

Erie News Now told folks how Crawford County’s Conneaut Area Senior High School is using this system. The Warren School District is doing the same.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lock down, Inform, Counter and Educate. It’s a more aggressive emergency response system for an active shooter situation.

This training is hands on and is geared to help students and teachers feel empowered in an otherwise scary and troubled situation.

Erie News Now was there all day yesterday speaking with Warren School leaders about safety.

Warren School District Safety Committee Chairman Boyd Freeborough said this type of training prepares students and teachers in case there ever was an intruder in the school.

He said this can work in other situations as well.

“The things we teach in our training session you can take with you the rest of your life,” Freeborough said. “Because we know that there's workplace violence that goes on. There's been violence at churches. It can happen anywhere and having an idea of how you respond I think is pretty critical.”

The Warren School District will hold an Alice training session tonight at 7 p.m. at Beaty Middle School. All are welcomed to attend.