Candidates Running in 2018 Primary Election

U.S. Senate

Democrats

  • Bob Casey (I)

Republicans

  • Lou Barletta
  • James Christiana
  • Joseph Vodvarka

Governor

Democrats

  • Tom Wolf (I)

Republicans

  • Scott Wagner
  • Laura Ellsworth
  • Paul Mango

Lt. Governor

Democrats

  • Mike Stack (I)
  • John Fetterman
  • Craig Lehman
  • Raymond Sosa
  • Kathleen Cozzone
  • Nilofer Ahmad
  • Aryanna Berringer

Republicans

  • Joseph Gale
  • Jeffrey Bartos
  • Marguerite Luksik
  • Diana Vaughan
  • Kathleen Coder

State Senator - 50th District

  • Sue Mulvey (D)
  • Michele Brooks (R/I)

State Representative - 1st District

  • Pat Harkins (D/I)

State Representative - 2nd District

Democrats

  • Bob Merski
  • Rick Filippi
  • Jay Breneman

Republicans

  • Laban Marsh
  • Tim Kuzma

State Representative - 3rd District

  • Ryan Bizzarro (D/I)

State Representative - 4th District

  • Curt Sonney (R/I)

State Representative - 6th District

  • Brad Roae (R/I)

State Representative - 17th District

  • Parke Wentling (R/I)

Democratic State Committee

Erie County

  • Ian Murray
  • Jim Wertz
  • Sam Talarico
  • Dave Rocco
  • Charles Casey
  • Chelcie Alcorn
  • Cynthia Purvis

Crawford County

  • Christopher Seeley

Republican State Committee

Erie County

  • Tim Kuzma
  • Anna Gunewald
  • Linda Wilson Pezzino
  • Sheila Sterrett

Warren County

  • Heidi Villella
  • Ash Khare

