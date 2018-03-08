Erie Mayor Invites Residents for Brown Bag Lunch, Discussion Each Month

Erie Mayor Joe Schember wants to meet with city residents to hear their concerns and input with a brown bag lunch session each month.

Schember unveiled the new initiative Thursday morning.

The brown bag lunches will be held the first Thursday of each month in Room 500 of Erie City Hall.

10-12 people will be able to participate in each session. They can bring a lunch and eat with the mayor while participating in the discussion.

"One of my favorite parts of campaigning was going door-to-door to meet and listen to residents," said Schember. "These meetings will provide an opportunity for residents to share their ideas and ask me questions, but they also give me an opportunity to stay connected and hear directly from residents. I'm really excited about this."

Anyone who wants to participate must request to be placed on the list by calling Niken Astari Carpenter at 814-870-1200 or emailing her at nastari@erie.pa.us. She will notify participants two weeks ahead of each session.

The first session will be April 5 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

