Erie Mayor Invites Residents for Brown Bag Lunch, Discussion Each Month

Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Agents served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Agents served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>
X-Cell is expected to keep 48 full-time jobs and create five full-time jobs within three years.More >>
X-Cell is expected to keep 48 full-time jobs and create five full-time jobs within three years.More >>