Millcreek Program Provides Job Skills for Special Education Stud - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Program Provides Job Skills for Special Education Students

Posted: Updated:
Millcreek Work Program Millcreek Work Program

A program that helps Millcreek special education students learn valuable job skills continues to grow.

About 25 students are enrolled in the program this year, working at 20 different sites.

It is in addition to classroom work.

the students aren't paid.

But with the help of job coaches, they learn about working hard, following directions and showing up on time.

The goal is to give the students the skills they need to get a job after graduation.

Special Education Teacher Alicia Nemet said, "They start with being a little immature and nervous, to growing that independence and feeling confident in themselves and feeling like they can accomplish anything that they put their minds to."

Many graduates of the program are now working.

And many others have been accepted to Project Search, a job training program at UPMC-Hamot.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com