Millcreek Program Provides Job Skills for Special Education Students

A program that helps Millcreek special education students learn valuable job skills continues to grow.

About 25 students are enrolled in the program this year, working at 20 different sites.

It is in addition to classroom work.

the students aren't paid.

But with the help of job coaches, they learn about working hard, following directions and showing up on time.

The goal is to give the students the skills they need to get a job after graduation.

Special Education Teacher Alicia Nemet said, "They start with being a little immature and nervous, to growing that independence and feeling confident in themselves and feeling like they can accomplish anything that they put their minds to."

Many graduates of the program are now working.

And many others have been accepted to Project Search, a job training program at UPMC-Hamot.