Another March Storm

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7pm Friday for Southern Erie, Crawford and Southern Ashtabula counties. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Northern Erie, Northern Ashtabula and Warren and McKean counties. Heavy snow expected in the Warning areas of 6-9" and 12"+ possible in higher terrains. Widespread snow will occur tonight through tomorrow morning - then turn to Lake Effect. Low visibilities and slick roads are possible. ENN John Stehlin